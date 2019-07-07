Allegheny County is under a Flash Flood Warning until 5:15 p.m.
Washington County is under a Flash Flood Warning until 6:15 p.m.
Related Headlines
Flash Flood Warning for Washington county now until 6:15 pic.twitter.com/YXq3BomVf8— Stephanie Allison (@StephAllisonWx) July 7, 2019
The rest of the area is under a Flash Flood Watch until 10 p.m.
WEATHER ALERThttps://t.co/lSp0ak76Zu | https://t.co/0eoOIwonGn | https://t.co/JfLIUzdoHw | https://t.co/EX61VLA8J5 pic.twitter.com/scsOqIFIW1— WPXI Severe Weather (@WPXIWeather) July 7, 2019
Pockets of rain and thunder will produce heavy downpours in some spots Sunday afternoon and will continue through the evening.
A few storms could again lead to flash flooding.
>>RELATED STORY: Flooding across the area after heavy rain, storms moved through
Heavy rain will end later in the evening and a few spotty showers overnight can't be ruled out.
Monday will be near average, with early clouds early then mixing with some afternoon sun.
A few isolated showers are possible.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}