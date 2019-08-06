PITTSBURGH - You'll want your umbrella before you head out this evening or tonight. Showers and storms will move through and bring the risk of damaging wind gusts, small hail and locally heavy rainfall. Weather warnings are possible.
Temperatures will fall from the mid-80s today to the mid-60s tonight. There will be lingering showers and a few storms overnight with areas of fog developing.
Showers and storms are likely once again on Wednesday and Thursday. Both days will bring the threat of damaging wind gusts and hail, especially Thursday. Highs will range from near 80 on Wednesday to the low 80s on Thursday.
Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 as we track the storms that move through the area.
