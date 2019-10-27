PITTSBURGH - Showers and downpours that crossed the area early Sunday morning are mostly moved out by late morning.
Sunday will be a breezy day, especially in the ridges east of Pittsburgh. Highs should check in near 60 degrees again.
Rainfall amounts of around 1 inch occurred around the region over the last day.
As you head to work or school Monday morning, look for areas of fog to develop. Dry weather returns for the next several day stretch.
