PITTSBURGH - Rain and snow showers ended early Sunday morning with no accumulation outside of a dusting on your car or a grassy surface.
Sunday will turn breezy with clouds for the rest of the morning giving way to sunshine for the afternoon. High temperatures will reach into the low 40s. The wind chills, however, will stay in the 20s and 30s.
Related Headlines
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.
The start of your work week will be quiet on Monday and Tuesday. Warmer air is on the way before the next system arrives.
CLICK HERE to check travel conditions
Winds will pick up late Tuesday night and rain will develop into Wednesday morning. Wet weather is expected for Wednesday with windy conditions that may impact travel ahead of Thanksgiving. Cooler air returns behind this system with dry weather for the big holiday.
TRENDING NOW:
- 33 players disciplined by NFL for brawl between Steelers and Browns
- Charges filed against driver accused of nearly running over police officer during Light Up Night
- Here are America's 5 deadliest highways for holiday travel
- VIDEO: Local Jeopardy! champion joining others for cancer research fundraising
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}