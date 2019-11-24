  • Rain, snow showers ending give way to sun for the afternoon

    PITTSBURGH - Rain and snow showers ended early Sunday morning with no accumulation outside of a dusting on your car or a grassy surface.

    Sunday will turn breezy with clouds for the rest of the morning giving way to sunshine for the afternoon. High temperatures will reach into the low 40s. The wind chills, however, will stay in the 20s and 30s.

    The start of your work week will be quiet on Monday and Tuesday. Warmer air is on the way before the next system arrives. 

    Winds will pick up late Tuesday night and rain will develop into Wednesday morning. Wet weather is expected for Wednesday with windy conditions that may impact travel ahead of Thanksgiving. Cooler air returns behind this system with dry weather for the big holiday.

