    PITTSBURGH - Grab the jacket and sunglasses if you're heading out Saturday morning.

    Temperatures in some outlying areas, valleys and rural community dipped into the upper 30s. A frost advisory was in effect for the mountain counties to the east.

    Saturday will bring abundant sunshine with highs near 70 degrees.

    Rain will start moving in Sunday morning. While it doesn't look like the whole day will be a washout, there will be periods of showers, so make sure your umbrella is handy.

    More steady and heavy rain could move in Sunday night into Monday.

