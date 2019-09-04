PITTSBURGH - A few scattered showers or storms may have you reaching for the umbrella Wednesday.
Showers are expected to develop before sunrise and continue off and on through mid morning, with an isolated storm possible.
Damaging winds and flooding rain are not expected with this system.
Wet weather will wrap up by noon Wednesday, with cooler, less humid air clearing the skies by the afternoon commute.
