  • Scattered showers, storms impacting first half of the weekend

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Saturday will start off very warm and humid with the threat for scattered showers and storms returning to the forecast.

    A few storms will fire into the late afternoon and evening, and they could become strong with gusty winds and downpours.

    Related Headlines

    LIVE INTERACTIVE RADAR

    Storms end late evening and skies become partly cloudy with patchy fog expected overnight.

    Sunday will be warm and humid, but we should remain dry. The heat continues into next week with highs reaching near 90 degrees by Tuesday.

    Cooler air finally settles in later in the work week.

    If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Kevin Benson
         		 Danielle Dozier
         		 Click to Download

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories