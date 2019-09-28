PITTSBURGH - Saturday will start off very warm and humid with the threat for scattered showers and storms returning to the forecast.
A few storms will fire into the late afternoon and evening, and they could become strong with gusty winds and downpours.
Storms end late evening and skies become partly cloudy with patchy fog expected overnight.
Sunday will be warm and humid, but we should remain dry. The heat continues into next week with highs reaching near 90 degrees by Tuesday.
Cooler air finally settles in later in the work week.
