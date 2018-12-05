  • Scattered snow showers could cause changing travel conditions

    PITTSBURGH - Temperatures will dip into the mid-20s again overnight, so watch for icy spots on untreated surfaces. 

    Another system will bring snow showers back into the area before sunrise; they'll take place off and on through the day Wednesday.

    Watch for changing travel conditions on the roads, as snow sticks in some areas, while keeping roads wet in others.

    Since the snow will be falling during the day, most of the snow will melt; however, a quick coating will be possible.

    Another system brings more snow and cold to the area Thursday, with snow showers impacting the afternoon commute. 

