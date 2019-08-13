PITTSBURGH - You'll need the umbrella Tuesday as several rounds of rain will move through the area. Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking areas of heavy rain along with the threat for strong storms.
On and off showers will be with us through the morning commute leading to wet roads and slowdowns for morning drive times. A stray rumble of thunder is possible.
New rounds of showers and potentially strong storms will develop after lunch.
Some of the rain could be heavy. Localized flooding and damaging wind gusts will be the primary threats, especially in those areas that see the stronger storms.
