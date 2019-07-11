  • Several rounds of showers, storms throughout Thursday

    PITTSBURGH - Thursday will bring the chance for several rounds of showers and storms throughout the day.  

    Some of the storms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail.  

    Repeated rounds of heavy rain in these storms could lead to localized flooding.  

    The strongest storms will cross the area during the late afternoon and evening hours, however, a strong storm can't be ruled out earlier in the day.

