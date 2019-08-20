UPDATE 5:36 P.M.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued parts of Beaver and Lawrence counties until 6:15.
Grab your umbrella before you head out this evening. There's a chance for pop-up showers and storms. The strongest storms will contain damaging winds, hail and locally heavy rainfall.
I'm also tracking a few complexes of storms in Indiana and Ohio that are moving east and look to hold together into Pennsylvania late tonight. Expect the threat of storms to continue into the overnight hours with damaging winds and locally heavy rainfall as threats.
Lows tonight will be near 70 with highs on Wednesday in the low 80s. You'll want your umbrella Wednesday morning as we'll be tracking the leftovers of any storms from the overnight.
