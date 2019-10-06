PITTSBURGH - Grab the rain gear if you're heading to the North Shore for the football game Sunday just in case.
Any showers that develop ahead of an approaching cold front Sunday afternoon should be widely scattered and light. An isolated storm cannot be ruled out, but based on the latest guidance and trends, the atmosphere should be just too stable.
The main story will be rain Sunday night through Monday morning totaling between 1.25" to 1.5" around Pittsburgh. The most steady rain will be overnight.
Those rainfall amounts should not be enough to cause any problems outside of some localized runoff issues. The area would need to see around 3 inches over a 12 hour period for flooding concerns.
