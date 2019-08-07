PITTSBURGH - Keep that umbrella handy the next two days.
Showers and storms are likely once again on Wednesday and Thursday. The best chance of rain will be during the afternoon and evening hours.
Both days will bring the threat of damaging wind gusts and hail, especially Thursday. Highs will range from near 80 on Wednesday to the low 80s on Thursday.
Cooler and much drier air rushes in for the weekend with many areas not getting out of the 70s Friday and Saturday.
