PITTSBURGH - Showers and storms will return to much of the area Tuesday.
Warm, moist air ahead of a cold front will help to trigger several rounds of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Fast-moving storms will help to create gusty winds and brief heavy rain.
While widespread severe weather is not expected, some of the stronger storms could produce wind gusts in excess of 50 mph.
Rain will be in the forecast Wednesday, too, before we return to a quieter weather pattern for the end of the week.
