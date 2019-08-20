  • Showers, storms will develop again Tuesday

    Updated:

    Grab your umbrella before you head out Tuesday.

    A few showers and storms will develop this afternoon and evening. Any storm that develops could produce heavy rain and gusty winds.  

    The strongest storms could have wind gusts in excess of 50 mph.

    The high humidity will continue Tuesday and  Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

    A nice early-fall preview is on tap for late in the week with cooler temperatures and lower humidity.

