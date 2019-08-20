Grab your umbrella before you head out Tuesday.
A few showers and storms will develop this afternoon and evening. Any storm that develops could produce heavy rain and gusty winds.
Related Headlines
The strongest storms could have wind gusts in excess of 50 mph.
The high humidity will continue Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 80s.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.
A nice early-fall preview is on tap for late in the week with cooler temperatures and lower humidity.
Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 as we track the storms that develop Tuesday and through the week.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}