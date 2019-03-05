PITTSBURGH - We're locked in the deep freeze this week with high temperatures below freezing through Friday.
March sunshine will break through early Tuesday, but it won't do much to warm us up.
Temperatures will start in the single digits, with wind chills as low as zero.
Another shot of arctic air could trigger a few snow showers later in the day, possibly setting up a few icy spots for the Tuesday afternoon commute.
While there won't be much snow, the cold ground temperatures will allow it to stick, and become slick if not treated.
Your furnace will be busy through Thursday, with temperatures about 15 degrees below the average for this time of the year.
