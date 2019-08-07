  • Storms firing overnight before patchy fog developing

    PITTSBURGH - A few showers and storms will be in the forecast through the early overnight hours. Patchy fog may develop tonight with temperatures falling into the mid-60s.

    Showers and storms are likely once again on Wednesday and Thursday. Both days will bring the threat of damaging wind gusts and hail, especially Thursday. Highs will range from near 80 on Wednesday to the low 80s on Thursday. 

    Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 as we track the storms that move through the area. 

