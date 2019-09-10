PITTSBURGH - Summer heat will be cranking up as we inch closer to fall.
Warmer, more humid air will move back into the area starting Tuesday with heat index readings topping 90º by the middle of the week.
High temperatures Tuesday will reach the mid 80s, and then jump into the upper 80s Wednesday.
The humidity will also help to fuel scattered showers and storms at times beginning Wednesday with brief heavy downpours possible.
It will remain unsettled the second half of the week with occasional showers and storms.
High temperatures will be in the 80s through the weekend with a bit of mugginess continuing through Sunday as well.
