PITTSBURGH - Summer-like temps will have you checking the calendar as we head into October.
South winds will push high temperatures into the mid to upper 80s, not far from the record high of 89º set in 1881.
Related Headlines
A stray afternoon or evening shower or storm may help cool you off, but the real change will be felt later this week, as showers and storms usher in a 20º drop in temperatures.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}