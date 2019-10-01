  • Summer-like temperatures welcome October to Pittsburgh

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Summer-like temps will have you checking the calendar as we head into October.

    South winds will push high temperatures into the mid to upper 80s, not far from the record high of 89º set in 1881. 

    Related Headlines

    LIVE INTERACTIVE RADAR

    A stray afternoon or evening shower or storm may help cool you off, but the real change will be felt later this week, as showers and storms usher in a 20º drop in temperatures.

    If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Kevin Benson
         		 Danielle Dozier
         		 Click to Download

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories