PITTSBURGH - Wind chills are in the teens Saturday morning, with a northwest wind gusting to 20 miles per hour at times, along with air temperatures in the mid-20's. The average low is 32 degrees.
Expect clouds to decrease Saturday allowing sunshine to develop throughout the afternoon with highs in the mid-40's.
Sunday is the pick day of the weekend as it will be milder with highs in the mid-50's.
Showers will return late Sunday night and into Monday of next week.
