PITTSBURGH - Showers will continue through early Tuesday afternoon before tapering off. It will be breezy with highs in the 40s.
Clouds will clear Tuesday evening, giving way to a cold night ahead with lows in the upper 20s.
Related Headlines
We'll see a mostly sunny sky Wednesday with highs near 50 and lighter winds.
Rain will move into our area by Thursday morning with rain continuing through much of the afternoon.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.
Rain will mix with and then change to snow as we head through Thursday evening.
Light snow accumulation will be possible, especially on grassy surfaces. Slick spots may occur late Thursday and into Friday morning.
Stay in touch with Severe Weather Team 11 as we track the timing and what could fall in your neighborhood.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}