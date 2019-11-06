PITTSBURGH - Sunshine will help push temperatures into the upper 40s late Wednesday afternoon.
Our next storm system will push rain into the area by Thursday morning.
The rain will change to snow from north to south across the area Thursday afternoon and evening, bringing some light accumulation to much of the area by the end of the evening Thursday.
With temperatures dropping below freezing Thursday night, icy patches will be likely for the Friday morning commute.
