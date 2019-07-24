  • Temperatures close to record low for Wednesday morning

    PITTSBURGH - Grab your jacket before you head out as temperatures will be in the mid-50s.

    The record low temperature for this day is 52 degrees from 1977. 

    We'll see a mostly sunny sky this afternoon with a slight chance for a spotty shower.

    Most areas look to stay dry. Expect highs in the mid-70s.

    Thursday will bring sunshine as high pressure gets closer. Highs will reach near 80 degrees. 

