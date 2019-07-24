PITTSBURGH - Grab your jacket before you head out as temperatures will be in the mid-50s.
The record low temperature for this day is 52 degrees from 1977.
Related Headlines
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.
We'll see a mostly sunny sky this afternoon with a slight chance for a spotty shower.
Most areas look to stay dry. Expect highs in the mid-70s.
Thursday will bring sunshine as high pressure gets closer. Highs will reach near 80 degrees.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}