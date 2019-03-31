PITTSBURGH - Stronger wind gusts up to 30 mph will be possible as temperatures plummet across the area.
Temperatures will fall nearly 30º by Sunday morning, taking wind chills down into the 20's.
Leftover rain showers will change to snow showers, with light accumulation possible on some grassy areas.
