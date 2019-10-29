PITTSBURGH - Find a spot for lunch outdoors Tuesday, as great Fall weather continues.
Here's a really cool look at the fog that developed across western PA this morning! You can see it nestled in the valleys, too. #VisibleSatellite #PAwx #Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/3llKKpDvqD— Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) October 28, 2019
Sunshine will mix with a few more clouds, as temperatures rebound near 70º-more than 10º above normal for this time of the year.
Wet weather moves in late Wednesday-and Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking several rounds of rain through Friday.
You can always get updated forecasts for Halloween with our Severe Weather Team 11 App.
Damp roads will slow your commute Thursday morning, and right now-it looks like steady rain is possible for Trick-or-Treating Thursday evening.
Stay with our team of meteorologists as we get new timing on when the steadiest rain will fall-and check back often for updates.
