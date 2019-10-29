  • Temperatures reach near 70 Tuesday, but wet weather soon makes its return

    PITTSBURGH - Find a spot for lunch outdoors Tuesday, as great Fall weather continues. 

    Sunshine will mix with a few more clouds, as temperatures rebound near 70º-more than 10º above normal for this time of the year. 

    Wet weather moves in late Wednesday-and Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking several rounds of rain through Friday.

    Damp roads will slow your commute Thursday morning, and right now-it looks like steady rain is possible for Trick-or-Treating Thursday evening.

