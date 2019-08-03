PITTSBURGH - Quiet conditions are expected during the overnight hours with patchy fog developing. Temperatures will fall to the low to mid-60s.
Saturday will bring the threat for an afternoon thundershower to mainly areas near, south and east of Pittsburgh.
Sunday will bring the threat for t-storms to northern counties and cities up along I-80.
This weekend will be humid and mostly sunny to partly cloudy otherwise with highs in the mid-80s.
