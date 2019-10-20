PITTSBURGH - Showers are moving through parts of the area Sunday as the remnants of what was once Tropical Storm Nestor pass by.
Most of the viewing area will stay dry, however. High temperatures Sunday will try to touch 70 degrees.
Clouds will give way a little allowing some sun to peek through. With the Steelers on a bye week, it could be a good day to rake some leaves, decorate for Halloween or just get outside.
It will be clear overnight leading to a slightly warmer day on Monday. More widespread rain returns to the forecast Monday night into Tuesday.
