It'll be mostly cloudy and muggy overnight a few showers are possible areas of patchy fog will develop late.
Related Headlines
Partly to mostly cloudy Sunday and it will be still warm and humid with a slight chance of a few isolated showers and storms during the day.
Less humid air arrives later Monday into Tuesday but temperatures will remain in the 80s.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}