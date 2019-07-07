  • Warm, muggy with few showers possible overnight

    Updated:

    It'll be mostly cloudy and muggy overnight a few showers are possible areas of patchy fog will develop late.

    INTERACTIVE RADAR

    Related Headlines

    Partly to mostly cloudy Sunday and it will be still warm and humid with a slight chance of a few isolated showers and storms during the day.

    Less humid air arrives later Monday into Tuesday but temperatures will remain in the 80s. 

    If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Kevin Benson
         		 Danielle Dozier
         		 Click to Download
     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories