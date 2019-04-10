PITTSBURGH - It'll be warmer through the end of the week, but a strong system will also create a threat of wind, rain and lightning by Friday.
High temperatures will push near 70 degrees as the system moves in Thursday, with stronger winds in the forecast Friday. Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking the threat for wind gusts as high as 40 mph, along with the risk of a few strong storms.
If storms develop, they could bring lightning and quick, heavy downpours.
Grab the umbrella before you head out the door, and stay with our team of meteorologists as we track this system and the impacts it will have on your day.
