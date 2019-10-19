PITTSBURGH - Warmer air returns this weekend after a chilly start on Saturday.
High temperatures for the first half of the weekend will hit the mid-60s.
Clouds kicked up from Tropical Storm Nestor that is impacting the Southeast U.S. over the weekend will move into parts of the area late Saturday.
There is a chance for a few showers mainly south and east of Pittsburgh early Sunday morning from the storm. Most of the viewing area should remain dry with the most recent models.
Clouds decrease Sunday afternoon as highs head into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
