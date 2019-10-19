  • Weekend warms up after frosty, foggy start

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Warmer air returns this weekend after a chilly start on Saturday.

    High temperatures for the first half of the weekend will hit the mid-60s.

    Related Headlines

    If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.

    Clouds kicked up from Tropical Storm Nestor that is impacting the Southeast U.S. over the weekend will move into parts of the area late Saturday.

    There is a chance for a few showers mainly south and east of Pittsburgh early Sunday morning from the storm. Most of the viewing area should remain dry with the most recent models.

    Clouds decrease Sunday afternoon as highs head into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. 

     

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Kevin Benson
         		 Danielle Dozier
         		 Click to Download

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories