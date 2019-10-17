PITTSBURGH - Showers will continue on and off through Thursday with a late fall chill in the air. Temperatures Thursday won't get out of the 40s in many areas.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.
Related Headlines
Some snowflakes are possible in the mountains Thursday as temperatures there will struggle to get back to 40 degrees.
SNOW (in the mountains) Thursday morning! pic.twitter.com/KvaFfVhcB0— Scott Harbaugh (@WPXIScott) October 15, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}