  • Wind chill near Freezing overnight with showers lasting through Thursday

    PITTSBURGH - Showers will continue on and off through Thursday with a late fall chill in the air. Temperatures Thursday won't get out of the 40s in many areas.

    Some snowflakes are possible in the mountains Thursday as temperatures there will struggle to get back to 40 degrees.

