PITTSBURGH - A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect Saturday night at 7 p.m. and continue through noon on Sunday for Clarion, Armstrong, Venango and Indiana counties. Also included are the ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette counties due to the threat of freezing rain or ice. Ice accumulations from a glaze to 2/10 of an inch are possible. Isolated higher totals are possible in the area.
The WPXI Holiday Parade presented by Neighborhood Ford Store will take place Saturday morning. Make sure you grab the winter coat, hats and gloves as you head out.
The next weather maker moves in Saturday evening. Rain showers develop with steadier rain expected overnight into Sunday morning. Areas north and east of Pittsburgh could have some freezing rain into Sunday morning. Watch for icy spots if heading out early Sunday morning and drive with caution.
Freezing rain will end as rain Sunday morning with temperatures warming up throughout the morning. We will get a break from the precipitation during the afternoon but rain develops Sunday night and will mix into snow into Monday.
Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 as we continue to track this weekend system.
