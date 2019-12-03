Tuesday morning will bring temperatures in the low 30s and a wintry mix of drizzle, freezing drizzle and snow. Be advised that untreated surfaces may get slick this morning. You'll need the coat through the day as wind chills will be in the 20s with air temperatures in the 30s.
Additional snow showers look to develop later tonight, mainly after 9 p.m.
Rain will mix with snow at times through the day on Wednesday. Wednesday morning may also bring a few slick spots on untreated surfaces with temperatures in the low 30s. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 30s.
A few flurries may linger into early Thursday morning, otherwise it will be partly sunny with temperatures in the low 40s in the afternoon.
