PITTSBURGH - After a frosty start this morning, sunshine and a south wind will push temperatures into the mid-60s Sunday.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.
Related Headlines
Fair, dry conditions will continue until a cold front produces showers late Tuesday into Wednesday, followed by cooler temperatures.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}