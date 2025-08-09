Pleasant evening weather before temperatures rise on Sunday

PITTSBURGH — A nice summer evening ahead, warm but dry with temperatures in the 80s through sunset. Mostly clear and calm tonight, temperatures will fall to the low to mid 60s.

Plenty of sunshine Sunday and temperatures will turn a bit warmer as highs climb to the upper 80s near 90 degrees.

Hot temperatures and dry conditions will continue through Tuesday, with highs staying around 90 degrees.

The humidity will increase by midweek, with the next chance for showers and storms possible on Wednesday.

