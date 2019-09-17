  • Plenty of sun with low humidity Tuesday

    PITTSBURGH - Plenty of sun for you Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s. The humidity will lower throughout the day. 

    Tuesday night, expect cooler weather with lows in the mid-50s and a clear sky. 

    Wednesday will bring highs near 80 degrees with sunshine. The next chance of rain won't arrive until Sunday night. 

