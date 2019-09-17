PITTSBURGH - Plenty of sun for you Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s. The humidity will lower throughout the day.
Tuesday night, expect cooler weather with lows in the mid-50s and a clear sky.
Related Headlines
Wednesday will bring highs near 80 degrees with sunshine. The next chance of rain won't arrive until Sunday night.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}