PITTSBURGH - We’ll see plenty of sunshine this weekend, but chilly temperatures will have you reaching for the sweatshirts and sweaters before heading outdoors.
Most areas will dip into the mid-20s early Saturday, with high temperatures struggling to get into the 40s by the afternoon. You'll need the gloves and hand warmers if you're planning to rake leaves or do yard work.
Saturday night will be even colder, but mainly clear skies will set up good viewing weather for the Leonid Meteor Shower. Though not one of the more active meteor showers during the year, if you're in a dark area and away from lights, you may catch a glimpse of 15-20 meteors per hour.
Sunday will be the pick of the weekend, with sunshine and high temperatures in the mid-40s.
