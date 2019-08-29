  • Plenty of sunshine today before rain returns

    It will be a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine, a breeze and highs in the upper 70s.  

    Thursday night, clouds will build closer to sunrise with lows in the low 60s. 

    Grab your umbrella or poncho Friday morning. There could be a few stray showers in our northern counties and we'll continue with a chance of rain for the rest of the area through the afternoon and early evening. Most locations look to stay dry as the coverage will be limited. 

    This Labor Day weekend will bring nice weather on Saturday with a few showers and storms moving in by Sunday. 

