PITTSBURGH - It's still coat weather today despite the sunshine.
We'll see plenty of sunshine the next few days and eventually a bit warmer by Sunday. Our break between systems continues with dry weather sticking around through early next week.
Temperatures will slowly from the 20s Friday morning to near 40 by mid-afternoon. Plenty of sunshine will also set up great weather for wrapping up outdoor projects around the house or a walk through the park.
High temperatures by Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s.
Early next week, Severe Weather Team 11 will be tracking a system that will bring our next best chance of rain and even some snow showers for parts of the area.
