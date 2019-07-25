PITTSBURGH - Grab your sunglasses Thursday afternoon. We’ll see plenty of sunshine throughout the day.
Highs this will be near 80 degrees. There will be a slight chance of an afternoon shower or a thunderstorm in the ridges and along the I-80 corridor.
Thursday night expect a clear sky with lows near 60.
Temperatures will climb to the mid-80s this weekend.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms look to move back in next Tuesday as a cold front moves in.
