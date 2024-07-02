Plenty of sun with highs pushing into the 80s Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — Beautiful conditions today. It will be nice for any outside plans — just don’t forget the sunscreen. We stay comfortable but temperatures take a jump back to average this afternoon. Highs are expected to reach the low to mid-80s. It will be warmer tonight but still nice this evening. Overnight lows will be in the 60s.

The warming trend continues Wednesday with highs near 90 degrees. The humidity increases through the day. You will notice it will start to feel uncomfortable during the afternoon hours. There is a chance of isolated showers and storms by Wednesday evening and through the night.

It will be very warm and muggy to kick off the Fourth of July! Independence Day will be mostly cloudy with some breaks for sun. Showers and storms are possible throughout the day. Make sure to have a place to head indoors if a thunderstorm passes through any celebration plans on Thursday.

We stay warm and humid into the start of the weekend with a chance of showers and storms again Friday.

