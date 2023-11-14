Plenty of sunshine; seasonably cool temps Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — Our remarkable stretch of November weather continues today with plenty of sunshine and seasonably cool temperatures. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s. Temperatures head back up on Wednesday and Thursday as we top 60 degrees both days. It will be dry, too.

Rain showers arrive late Thursday night and continue on and off through the day Friday.

It will be cooler heading into the weekend, but the bulk of the area looks to be dry Saturday and Sunday.

