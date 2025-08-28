Plenty of sunshine for start of Thursday with increasing clouds later

PITTSBURGH — It’s another chilly morning with most backyards again dipping into the 40s! We’ll see plenty of sun to start the day, with increasing clouds this afternoon ahead of a cold front.

That front will bring us a few late-day showers, some of which could last off and on into tonight. The highest chance for measurable rain will be north of Pittsburgh, closer to the I-80 corridor. Elsewhere, rain is not expected to help with recent drought concerns.

Behind the front, temperatures will struggle to get out of the 60s on Friday. Lows may approach a record again on Saturday as temperatures dip into the low and mid-40s. Sunshine and warmer afternoons will prevail this weekend as highs rebound near 80 on Labor Day.

The warming trend should continue into early next week before another blast of cooler air as we head into the second half of the week.

