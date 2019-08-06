PITTSBURGH - Have the umbrella ready again this Tuesday afternoon. Pop-up showers and storms will return again. The strongest storms will be capable of locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds and some small hail. Localized flooding could become a concern in areas that see repeated rounds of heavy rain. Be alert to changing weather conditions.
It will be another warm and muggy day with temperatures pushing into the mid 80s before showers and storms cool things off a few degrees.
Showers and storms are likely once again on Wednesday and Thursday.
