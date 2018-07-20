Scattered showers and storms will disrupt your outdoor plans this weekend and bring cooler temperatures into the area.
DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP
Related Headlines
Saturday and Sunday won't be washouts, but outdoor parties and projects will be put on hold as wet weather moves through. Widespread severe weather is not expected, though a few storms may bring brief heavy downpours and localized flooding.
STORM TRACKER: Showers, storms moving through the area this weekend
Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 through the weekend for the latest on when and where wet weather will have the biggest impacts.
TRENDING NOW:
- 9 members of one family among 17 killed in duck boat accident on lake in Branson, Missouri
- Men charged with stealing $8 million in rare items from Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh
- Son of missing Latrobe woman issues plea as investigators resume search
- VIDEO: Several taken to hospital after PAT bus, van collide
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}