A quiet morning will give way to scattered showers and pop-up thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening.
Not everyone will get wet, but any storm that pops up will be capable of producing heavy rain and wind gusts of more than 40 mph.
People living in low-lying and flood-prone areas should keep an eye out for prolonged periods of heavy rain Monday afternoon and night. Heavy rain for more than 25-30 minutes could lead to localized flooding.
The shower and thunderstorm chances will head out of the area Tuesday afternoon, along with the humid air.
