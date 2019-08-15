  • Pop-up showers, storms will fire up Thursday afternoon

    PITTSBURGH - Pop-up showers and storms will fire up this afternoon and be around for your evening commute.

    A few storms may bring the threat for strong wind gusts, frequent lightning and heavy downpours.

    Storms will be scattered, so not everyone will get wet, however, if you will be outdoors after lunch into the evening, have a plan and a place to head indoors when thunder roars. Storms should begin to taper off shortly after sunset.

