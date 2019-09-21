PITTSBURGH - There could be a few isolated showers early Saturday evening, but the threat for showers will diminish after sunset.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.
Related Headlines
Overnight, look for partly cloudy skies and patchy fog into Sunday morning. On Sunday, the breeze will pick up, and we will stay dry with warm and humid conditions throughout the day.
Scattered showers and possible thunder return for the start of Fall Monday morning. Cooler, less humid air returns behind the front Monday night and will continue into Tuesday.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}