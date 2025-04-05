Possible thunderstorms for majority of weekend, flood watch in effect until Sunday

Some in Allegheny county picked up an additional half inch to an inch of rain since late last night. — Heavy rain and lightning continue early this morning for areas north of Route 422. Many of us in Allegheny county picked up an additional half inch to an inch of rain since late last night.

Another line of heavy rain and storms will cross by mid-morning and may bring some gusty winds and small hail. By mid-day, most of us will see just clouds and occasional showers, but that may stabilize the air later.

There’s still a chance for strong storms late in the day, but trends have been for a lower risk and staying mainly south and east of Pittsburgh. However, more rounds of heavy rain and possible thunder can be expected tonight as a cold front moves through. That front will drop temperatures from the 50s to the 40s by Sunday morning, with a minimal recovery Sunday afternoon. Rain tomorrow will be more showery.

Another weak wave of low pressure will develop late Sunday and may allow rain to mix with or change over to snow showers by Sunday evening. Some bone chilling air will move in Monday night, with wind chills possibly in the teens Tuesday morning with additional snow showers. The cold days aren’t over just yet!

