A strong storm system could bring severe storms to the area.
The severe weather threats will include the risk of damaging winds, heavy rain, frequent lightning, hail and an isolated tornado.
The strongest storms are forecast to develop during the afternoon, and the strength of the storms will be determined by how much sunshine returns after morning showers.
Showers will hang around Wednesday, but a cold front will usher in fall-like air, with temperatures dipping to the low to mid-50s by Thursday morning.
